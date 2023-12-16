Cold Wave Advisory in Effect in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongam

The Korea Meteorological Administration has announced a cold wave warning, effective from 9 p.m. on the 16th, for specific regions in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.

In Gyeongnam, the areas under the cold wave warning include Gimhae, Tongyeong, Haman, Goseong, Hadong, and Hamyang.

Additionally, a strong wind advisory is in place for Busan, Ulsan, Sancheong in South Gyeongsang Province, Tongyeong, Geoje, and Namhae. Furthermore, a wind warning has been issued for the sea off the eastern part of Geoje City, the sea off the southern coast of Gyeongnam, the sea far outside the eastern part of Namhae, and the sea far inside the eastern part of Namhae.

The Busan Meteorological Administration has forecasted a significant drop in daytime temperatures, ranging from 3’C to 14’C degrees lower than the previous day. The morning temperature on the 17th is expected to be approximately 10’C lower than yesterday.

Considering the impact of strong winds, the perceived temperature is anticipated to be even lower, necessitating precautions against the severe cold.

A cold wave warning is typically issued when the minimum morning temperature falls below -12’C for more than two consecutive days or when there is a rapid temperature drop leading to the anticipation of significant damage.

Cold temperatures are expected to last until the end of the year.