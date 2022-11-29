Cold Wave Warning in Effect For Southeastern Korea From 9 pm Tonight

As the temperature drops sharply from tonight, a cold wave warning is in effect in all areas of Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province.

The cold is expected to last for three days.

On the 29th, the Busan Regional Meteorological Administration announced that a cold wave warning would be effective in all areas of Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam from 9:00 pm.

A cold wave warning is issued when the minimum temperature in the morning is expected to be 3 degrees or lower than the previous day by 15 degrees or lower, or 3 degrees lower than the normal temperature.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, from the afternoon of the 29th, cold air from the northwest moves south, and the temperature will drop significantly from the morning of the 30th.

On the morning of the 30th, the minimum temperature will be 0’C in Busan, -1’C in Ulsan, and -5’C to 1’C in Gyeongnam, which is 1 to 6’C lower than normal.

Strong winds are also expected to lower the real-feel temperature.

The highest temperature during the day will be 7’C to 10’C lower than normal of 11’C to 14’C in Busan, 5’C in Ulsan, and 2’C to 6’C in Gyeongnam.

On the first day of December, the temperature is expected to drop even further.

The minimum temperature on the morning of the 1st will be -3’C in Busan and in Ulsan, and -8’C to 2’C in Gyeongnam.

The highest daytime temperatures will be 6’C in Busan, 5’C in Ulsan, and 3’C to 6’C in Gyeongnam, which is 6 to 8 degrees lower than normal.

The cold wave warning is expected to be lifted from the daytime on the 1st, but this cold weather is predicted to last until the 2nd.

This cold wave special notice will take effect in most regions of the country. Snow is expected in the west coast of Jeolla, Chungcheongnam-do, and Jeju Island.

An official from the Korea Meteorological Administration said, “We pay attention to the health care of the vulnerable and the elderly due to the rapidly changing temperature, and attention is needed for pedestrian and traffic safety as the roads may freeze due to the rain that has fallen until today.”