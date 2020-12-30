NewsBusan News

Cold Weather Expected to Last Until Next Week in Busan

BeFM News

As a cold wave sweeps across the country, Busan’s temperatures stayed at subzero levels yesterday with the daytime high reaching -1’C.

With a strong wind advisory issued in Busan since last night, the perceived temperature was even lower.

Based on the official observation point in Daecheong-dong, the wind chill temperature at 7 a.m. recorded -9.4’C.

Busan also saw the first snow this winter and roads in high altitude regions froze over. Yesterday morning, Busan Police closed off a 50-meter section of the road near Hwangnyeong mountain’s Beacon Mound.

Due to a Siberian cold front, the national weather agency forecasts the cold weather will continue until January 8th.

Expect a morning low of -6’C tomorrow with a high of 4’C for the last day of 2020 and of 5’C for the first day of 2021.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

112 Emergency Calls Down 20% in Busan Since Social Distancing Rules Enacted

BeFM News -
According to the Busan Police Agency, the average number of 112 reports made per day this month came to 2,647 cases, down 20.7% from 3,340 cases in the same period last year.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Extends Current Social Distancing Levels Until January 3

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has extended the current social distancing level 2.5 to the 3rd of January. 
Read more
Busan News

Dongbaekjeon Voted Top Hit Product in Busan This Year

Haps Staff -
The Busan Development Institute (BDI) has selected and announced Busan’s top 10 hit products for 2020.
Read more
Busan News

Buk-gu and Haeundae-gu Open Temporary COVID Screening and Inspection Centers

Haps Staff -
Buk-gu and Haeundae-gu have opened temporary COVID screening and inspection centers, the fourth and fifth in the city.
Read more
Busan News

Public Bus Transportation Use Down Over 30% From Last Year

Haps Staff -
Recent data released by the government showed that people used less public transportation in recent days due to rising new cases and increased social distancing measures.
Read more
Busan News

“Haeundae Green City” Selected for New Town Replacement

BeFM News -
'Haeundae Green City' has been selected as the best name for the renaming contest for Busan Haeundae New Town.
Read more

The Latest

Major Mountains and Parks in Busan to Close from Noon Today

Travel Busan City News -
Busan’s major mountains and parks will be closed from noon on December 31, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021, to prevent people from gathering for the New Year’s sunset and sunrise.
Read more

Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.
Read more

Reminder: Haeundae-gu to Broadcast This Year’s NYE Sunrise

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
With access to beaches closed this year for the first sunrise of 2021, Haeundae-gu has announced it will broadcast the event live.
Read more

Haeundae Dominates List of Most Expensive Apartments in Busan

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Eight of the top ten most expensive apartments in the city are located in Haeundae according to recent statistics.
Read more

Cold Weather Expected to Last Until Next Week in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Due to a Siberian cold front, the national weather agency forecasts the cold weather will continue until January 8th.
Read more

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
"Pain. Pain. Pain." Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-2 ° C
-2 °
-2 °
28 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Thu
2 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
3 °
Mon
6 °

Dine & Drink

Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.
Read more

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
"Pain. Pain. Pain." Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Savory Korean Full-Course Meals – Gugane Hanjeongsik

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
In Mangmi-dong, Suyeong-gu, Gugane offers an awesome Korean traditional meal at a reasonalble price. You can enjoy the fine collection of well-known Korean side dishes carefully made by the owner/chef.
Read more

McDonald’s Brings Back the Prosperity Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has re-introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 