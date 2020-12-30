Cold Weather Expected to Last Until Next Week in Busan

As a cold wave sweeps across the country, Busan’s temperatures stayed at subzero levels yesterday with the daytime high reaching -1’C.

With a strong wind advisory issued in Busan since last night, the perceived temperature was even lower.

Based on the official observation point in Daecheong-dong, the wind chill temperature at 7 a.m. recorded -9.4’C.

Busan also saw the first snow this winter and roads in high altitude regions froze over. Yesterday morning, Busan Police closed off a 50-meter section of the road near Hwangnyeong mountain’s Beacon Mound.

Due to a Siberian cold front, the national weather agency forecasts the cold weather will continue until January 8th.

Expect a morning low of -6’C tomorrow with a high of 4’C for the last day of 2020 and of 5’C for the first day of 2021.