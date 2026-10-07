Colorful Illustrations Bring Everyday Happiness to Busan Library

Busan Library is showcasing the colorful work of illustrator Jo Ok-kyung, known professionally as Oking, in a free exhibition running through November 6.

Titled “Oking’s Illustration,” the exhibition features 25 works on the library’s second floor, combining playful characters, seasonal landscapes, travel scenes and moments inspired by everyday life.

Oking works in both digital and hand-drawn illustration, often drawing inspiration from her own travels and backpacking experiences. Her work also includes characters that represent stages of a woman’s life through the four seasons.

Visitors can take part in coloring and stamping activities based on the artwork, while a photo zone offers another interactive element to the exhibition.

The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to visit. Busan Library is closed on Mondays, public holidays and designated temporary closure days.