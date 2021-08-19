Image: Showplex
Comedy-Only Theater to be Built in Osiria Tourism Complex

Haps Staff

A theater dedicated to comedy is planned to be built in Gijang’s Osiria Tourism Complex.

It’s considered to be Asia’s first large-scale comedy theater inside a private complex for arts and culture.

The Busan International Comedy Festival Organization announced they will sign a business agreement today with the intention of opening up the theater at the future Showplex, which is scheduled to open in 2024.

Showplex is expected to also host a performance hall, a gallery, and a children’s theme park.

The plan is to build the theater with between 400 to 600 seats to offer comedy shows daily and to revitalize the comedy industry.

