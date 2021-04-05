Coming of Age Ceremony to be Held Online This Year

The Busan Women’s Cultural Center announced it will hold an online ‘Traditional Coming-of-Age’ ceremony on May 17th to commemorate the 49th Coming of Age Day for teenagers.

There will be fewer attendees on-site for this year’s event due to social distancing and will be held online using Zoom for its discussion program.

The live broadcast can be viewed through Busan City’s official YouTube channel and Facebook.

All participants will be provided with traditional Hanbok for the coming of age ceremony for free. Their presence at the ceremony will also be credited towards their mandatory volunteer hours.

Anyone aged 19 years old that was born in 2002 can participate.