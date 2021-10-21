NewsBusan News

Commemoration Ceremony of the 76th Anniversary of the United Nations Day at UN Memorial Park Held Today

BeFM News

The city of Busan will hold a commemoration ceremony of the 76th anniversary of the United Nations Day at the UN Memorial Park in Nam-gu, Busan, at 11 am this morning.

About 40 people, including diplomatic representatives from the United Nations in the Korean War and soldiers of the ROK Armed Forces, will be attending the ceremony.

The commemorative event is to celebrate the founding of the United Nations ahead of the United Nations Day (October 24) and to pay respect to the fallen soldiers of the United Nations who took part in the Korean War.

In particular, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the two Koreas joining the United Nations at the same time and the 70th anniversary of the creation of the UN Memorial Park.

 

