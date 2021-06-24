The 71st commemoration of the Korean War veterans’ memorial service will be held at the Busan Cinema Center today at 10 a.m.

This year’s event will be held in Busan under the theme of “Memory 1129, a new emergency”. The role of Busan, which supported the Republic of Korea 71 years ago as a refugee capital and a landing base for the UN forces, will be re-examined.

The area around Centum City, where the Cinema Center is located, is the site of the former Suyeong Airfield, which was the UN military airfield during the war.

The memorial service is held annually to comfort the spirits of UN troop veterans who devoted their lives to defend world peace and freedom in the Korean War and to appreciate the sacrifices and contributions made by veterans.

The event will kick off with a commemorative address, funeral address, the offering of flowers, silent tribute, requiem, and singing the 6·25 song for the 240 expected audience members.

Only those invited in advance can enter due to quarantine and safety issues.