Commentary: “I think it is going to be battery power”

Michael Malone one of America’s best-known technology writers has taken a shot at predicting game-changing technology that will fuel Silicon Valley’s next round of growth.

In July 2021, Malone among other tech experts who spoke as part of the Computer History Museum’s CHM Live series on the resilience of Silicon Valley.

“I think it is going to be battery power,” he said. “There are some battery companies out there that are doing some interesting things.” Malone feels batteries may follow the path of other technologies and Moore’s Law.

Well-referenced, Moore’s Law states that we can expect the speed and capability of our computers to increase every couple of years, and we will pay less for them.

It’s noted that Gordon Moore co-founder and chairman emeritus of Intel had always said that, at a certain point, battery power, too, would be the limiting factor for future tech advances.

But, Malone has indicated, perhaps the time has come for battery improvements to escalate. “It is possible that batteries can get on the freight train of Moore’s Law,” he said.

“I think the next great invention is just around the corner.

Not the only one to see the potential in batteries. Rodney Brooks, Panasonic Professor of Robotics (emeritus) at MIT, in his recent article The Battery Revolution Is Just Getting Started, draws upon the famous line from the 1967 movie The Graduate for an updated 2021 spin. “If I were to offer advice to an ambitious young graduate today, I’d have one word for her: ‘Batteries.’”

I’d add to not only at Silicon Valley, but to South Korea a hub of battery innovation, too.

About the Author

For nearly 30 years, Don Southerton has advised Korean firms doing business in the United States and globally. He has also worked with American firms’ M&A and FDI teams as part of their business expansions in South Korea. He currently serves as Chief Investment Officer for South Korea’s Grinergy.

Grinergy is developing leading-edge lithium-ion rechargeable battery technology for electric vehicles and other uses, with state-of-art safety, batteries with fast battery charge times, and improved cell power density. Grinergy has recently announced expanding operation to North America. Talks have also begun with potential POC partners, licensees and investors.