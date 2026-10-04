Community BIFF in Nampodong

The Busan International Film Festival is bringing part of the celebration back to its roots in Nampo-dong, with a series of outdoor screenings, actor appearances and community events surrounding the 31st edition of BIFF.

Festivities begin October 5 with the 31st BIFF Eve at the BIFF Square Stage from 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted by singer Kim Dahyun and Community BIFF director Owen Cho, with actor Park Hae-joon recognized as this year’s “Filmmaker Loved by Busan.” Singers JADU and Kim Dahyun will also perform.

Community BIFF Road will then take over BIFF Square from October 8 to 11, featuring outdoor stage greetings, screenings and interactive programs.

The October 8 program includes stage greetings and an outdoor screening of Jungle Story, while October 9 will feature appearances connected to Lump Sugar, 200 Pounds Beauty, The City of Violence and We Are All Trying Here.

October 10 will include events for The World of Love, Three Impressions of Ae-sim KANG, Hallan, A Melody to Remember and San San Jo Gak.

On October 11, singer-songwriter Jeongmilla will perform at 11 a.m., followed by stage greetings for Epitaph and Jeong Il-young. The four-day Nampo-dong program concludes with the Nampo Finale from 7 to 9 p.m., hosted by Song Joon-keun and featuring a performance by Busan band hathaw9y, movie trivia and the Community BIFF awards.

Visitors will also find interactive booths throughout BIFF Square, including filmmaking activities, an LED light drawing event, a photo booth and workshops for making birthstone keychains and calligraphic flower fans.

Community BIFF activities will continue at the Busan Cinema Center from October 12 to 14. Among the programs is a conversation between musician Chang Kiha and professor Jung Il-young titled “Cinema, Rock ‘n’ Roll and My Life,” along with audience activities including movie tournaments and cinema quizzes.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival itself runs from October 6 to 15, with screenings and events taking place at the Busan Cinema Center and other locations around the city.