Lifestyle

Companies Leading the Way in Supercar Buying in Korea

Haps Staff

Sales of supercars in Korea have been on the rise though most purchases are not by individuals, but by companies.

According to Korea Bizwire:

The Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association reported Wednesday that Lamborghini sales this year had reached 84 cars as of April, up by 265 percent on year.

Among them, 79 cars (94 percent) were purchased by companies, while only five cars were purchased by private individuals. Seven Lamborghini Aventadors and six Lamborghini Huracáns, in particular, were purchased by corporate bodies.

Companies bought 39 Rolls-Royces (93 percent) out of 42 cars sold this year, as well as 53 Bentleys (84 percent) out of 63 cars sold.

The cars, however, have mostly been driven by individuals who have been trying to avoid their expensive purchases being caught by the National Tax Service by purchasing them in their companies names.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business Spotlight

ECCK Holding “All European Network Night 2020” in Seoul June 25th

Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting its annual "All European Network Night 2020" on June 25th at Signiel in Seoul.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan’s Hotels Recovering Slowly, But Not in All Areas of the City

Haps Staff -
With the summer fast approaching and the likelihood of most Korean's staying on the peninsula this vacation, hotels in Busan are hoping to recover after a disastrous first half of the year.
Read more
Business Spotlight

ECCK Busan Economic Update to be Held June 18th

Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting the "ECCK Busan Economic Update" on June 18th.
Read more
Lifestyle

Sign Up For The International Day of Yoga at Busan Citizen’s Park June 21st

Haps Staff -
To help celebrate the 6th International Day of Yoga, a yoga event for all will be held at Busan Citizens Park on June 21st.
Read more
Lifestyle

Taking a Look Back at the Old Amusement Parks in Busan

Haps Staff -
While Busanites will have to wait for another year until the large-scale theme park in East Busan Tourism Complex will open, amusement parks have a long, interesting history in the city.
Read more
Lifestyle

Masks Can Now Be Bought Any Day of the Week

Haps Staff -
People looking for masks can now purchase them any day of the week in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Busan IPark Continue to Struggle, Fall 3-1 in Gwangju

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark were defeated 3-1 by fellow newly-promoted club Gwangju FC on Saturday night in the K League 1.
Read more

Busan Coffee Show Hits BEXCO This Week

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busan Coffee Show returns for its 10th installment this week at BEXCO. 
Read more

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 564th Subscription Concert

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Philarmonic Orchestra is holding its 564th Subscription Concert at the Busan Cultural Center this Friday evening.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park Opens

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park opened on Saturday for the 2020 summer season.
Read more

Officetel Resident Being Investigated for Constantly Harassing the Building Manager

Busan News BeFM News -
An apartment manager in Busan filed a complaint with the police on being harassed by a resident for nearly a year. 
Read more

Companies Leading the Way in Supercar Buying in Korea

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Sales of supercars in Korea have been on the rise though most purchases are not by individuals, but by companies.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
44 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea