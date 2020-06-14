Companies Leading the Way in Supercar Buying in Korea

Sales of supercars in Korea have been on the rise though most purchases are not by individuals, but by companies.

According to Korea Bizwire:

The Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association reported Wednesday that Lamborghini sales this year had reached 84 cars as of April, up by 265 percent on year.

Among them, 79 cars (94 percent) were purchased by companies, while only five cars were purchased by private individuals. Seven Lamborghini Aventadors and six Lamborghini Huracáns, in particular, were purchased by corporate bodies.

Companies bought 39 Rolls-Royces (93 percent) out of 42 cars sold this year, as well as 53 Bentleys (84 percent) out of 63 cars sold.

The cars, however, have mostly been driven by individuals who have been trying to avoid their expensive purchases being caught by the National Tax Service by purchasing them in their companies names.