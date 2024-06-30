Image: Gyeongnam province
Completion Ceremony Held for Yangsan Sasong Station Transfer Center

By BeFM News

A new transit center in Sasong New Town, Yangsan, was completed on the 28th of last month to facilitate public transportation transfers.

Built with a 6 billion won investment, the center includes parking for 99 cars, 4 buses, a taxi stand, an electric charging station, a driver’s lounge, and spaces for bicycles and PMDs. City buses from Yangsan and Busan will stop here 186 times daily.

Yangsan City plans to fully operate the center with the opening of the Yangsan Urban Railway in early 2026, allowing easy transfers between the railway, buses, and taxis.

Sasong New Town, developed by LH, spans 2,766,000 square meters in Yangsan City, near Busan.

