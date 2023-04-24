Space Mijo New Performance Season to Begin in Namhae

The first performance season of this year begins at Space Mijo, which has been spotlighted as a new ‘hip‘ tourist attraction in Namhae as it remodeled an old cold storage warehouse and was reborn as a complex cultural space.

Space Mijo, which held a total of 37 performances last year and left a deep impression on the audience, prepared special performances this year as well.

The first season, which starts after the opening performance of 2023 with a brass quintet fanfare on March 18 last month, runs from April to June and consists of a total of eight performances.

This year, special food and beverages related to the performance theme will be provided for each performance. One tip is to find out in advance what kind of food and beverages are served at each performance through Space Mijo’s Instagram and select a performance.

If you arrive earlier than the performance time, explore the space that used to be a cold storage warehouse, and enjoy the exhibition.

Performances

April 21 and April 22 — “One Breath, Two Voices” will be performed by soprano Yumi Kim, trumpeter Dongmin Kim, and pianist Taemin Jeong.

May 13 and May 14 — Kim Jung-in, violist Park Ha-moon, and pianist Jeong Tae-min will perform “Between Classics and Movies”

May 19 and May 20 — Guitarist Lim Mi will perform “Watercolor on Six Strings“.

June 9 and June 10 — “The Story of Mozart and Brahms” will feature music from various eras and genres by Jeongeum Kim (violin), Jinkyung Park (horn), and Taemin Jeong (piano). This season, Jung Tae-min will participate as music director and commentator, and Bu Da-hye will participate as a lecturer and performance planner.

Space Mijo, which successfully led ‘Artist’s Conversation‘ at the opening event of Dutch artist Berndnaut Smilde ‘s “Sublimation”, the first planned exhibition of Space Mijo this year in February, invited top artists from various fields to give lectures this year.

In the first season of this year, there will be a lecture by Lee Dong-ha, producer of the films Peninsula and Train to Busan on Saturday, May 13th at 4 pm.

Tickets for performances and lectures can be purchased online via Naver and purchased on-site at Café Platform on the 1st floor of Space Mijo.

In addition to performances and lectures, you can enjoy food and beverages sold at Café Platform on the 1st floor of Space Mijo, explore the entire building, and enjoy the traces of the old freezer and the exhibitions that match it.

It is the only regenerated building that recently won the Excellence Award at the 2022 Korea Architecture Awards, and you can feel new fun just by diving into the world of works that harmonize with the rusty corrugated steel plates of an old cold storage warehouse.

In addition, cooking classes, dyeing experiences, and exhibition-linked educational programs are held regularly.

For more information, visit Space Mijo’s official Instagram account (@space.mijo).