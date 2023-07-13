Complex Cultural Space “Space Mijo”, Opens its 2023 Summer Season

Space Mijo, the complex cultural space located in Namhae, is excited to announce its summer performance season, kicking off with its first show at 8 pm on the 14th.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Mijo Port, audiences can indulge in classical performances and engaging lecture programs, immersing themselves in the enchantment of the summer sea.

On July 14th and 15th, the mesmerizing ensemble sextet, “Seaside Ensemble,” will take the stage.. The performance will feature Baek Hyang-min on trumpet, Shin Ye-eun on clarinet, Lee Hyo on violin, Kwon Oh-hyun on viola, Heo Jeong-in on cello, and Yoon Ji-hwan on piano.

In “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” scheduled for July 28th and 29th, tenors Park Ji-hoon and Kim Jun-gyo, baritones Kwak Min-seop and Park Sang-min, along with pianist Jeong Su-jin, will showcase a captivating male quartet.

For the performances on August 5th and 6th, clarinetist Kim Gil-woo, cellist Choi Min-ji, and pianist Lee Seung-yeon will present a diverse range of musical genres.

This year, the theme of “Concert with Gourmet” will provide special food and beverages related to each performance, enhancing the overall experience.

Before the show, visitors can explore the space, which used to be a frozen warehouse, admire the exhibitions, and then enjoy the performances — a perfect combination.

Don’t miss the seaside party scheduled for the 28th and 29th, where attendees can savor a variety of culinary delights and cultural experiences, from wine to mojitos.

In the first season of this year, Space Mezzo hosted a successful lecture by Lee Dong-ha, the producer of the renowned films “Peninsula” and “Train to Busan.” This time, on July 29th at 2 pm, music director Lee Ji-soo, known for composing music for films like “Old Boy,” “Kind Lady Vengeance,” “Introduction to Architecture,” and “The Witch,” will present “The Story of Film Music.”

For those interested in the lecture, discounted tickets are available to enjoy both the performance and the lecture.

To make visiting Space Mezzo more convenient, a shuttle bus service will be in operation, and details can be found on Space Mijo’s Instagram page.

Tickets for performances and lectures can be purchased online via Naver or at Café Platform on the 1st floor of Space Mijo.

Over the past year, Space Mijo has captivated audiences with a total of 37 performances across four seasons. In the months of April to June 2023 alone, they have already held eight remarkable performances.