Complex Healing Park for the Elderly to be Built on Euksukdo Island

The city of Busan announced that it had completed a feasibility study and basic plan establishment service for the construction of a ‘Complex Healing Park’, a customized sports facility for the elderly for the health promotion and leisure use of the elderly population in a super-aging society, for the first time in the country.

As of the end of 2019, there are a total of 30,185 public sports facilities nationwide, and there are no separate facilities for sports for the elderly. According to data from the National Statistical Office, the elderly population aged 65 or older in Korea will reach 20.3% by 2025 and enter a super-aged society.

As of the end of March of this year, Busan has 720,000 elderly people aged 65 or older among its total population of 3.3 million, accounting for 21.78% of the total.

In the case of the elderly, when there is a lack of exercise, muscles degenerate rapidly, making outdoor activities difficult, and interpersonal relationships are severed, which accelerates mental isolation and physical function deterioration. Accordingly, it is necessary to provide a meeting place for exchanges and sports facilities for the elderly to ensure a happy retirement for the elderly.

The city aims to build a ‘Complex Healing Park’, a customized sports facility for the elderly, at the site of Eulsukdo Island, which meets the health checks of the elderly, such as dementia, sports activities, and a meeting space at the same time as a policy in line with these social phenomena and the trend of the age of population aging. On March 22, the feasibility study and basic plan establishment service were completed.

In the ‘Complex Healing Park’ with a total area of ​​25,331㎡, there will be a ‘Park Golf Course’ favored by the elderly and an ‘Indoor Sports Center’ with 1 basement floor and 3 floors above ground for indoor sports activities.

Outdoors, an 18-hole park golf course will be installed to provide a space for exercise and leisure along with nature.

Indoor sports facilities are a virtual reality (VR) experience room on the 1st floor, a dementia prevention counseling room, and a medical room, while on the 2nd floor, a health measurement and exercise prescription room, a screen park golf course, and a GX room will be built.

On the 3rd floor, a gymnasium, and multi-purpose room to promote health through exercise will be prepared as a space for recovery, various sports activities, and indoor hobbies.

They also plan to install a gate ball court using the free space on the roof.

With an outdoor park golf course and an indoor sports center, it is expected that Busan will become the first in the country as a sports facility exclusively for the elderly as well as a complex facility optimized for the elderly as it can be used at all times regardless of the weather.

When the ‘Complex Healing Park’ is completed, the number of annual users is estimated to be about 200,000, and the result of the cost-benefit analysis (0.86) is higher than that of general public facilities (0.7), indicating high economic effects.