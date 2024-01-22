Composer Youngho Baek Book Concert to be Held January 28

The “Composer Youngho Baek Pyeongjeon Book Concert” is set to take place on January 28th at 2 p.m. in the Cultural Space of the Humanities Complex at Busan’s Modern and Contemporary History Museum.

The concert celebrates the biography of the late composer Youngho Baek, known for iconic songs like ‘Dongbaek Lady’ and ‘Haeundae Elegy.’

Authored by Baek Kyung-kwon, the eldest son, the book delves into Youngho Baek’s life and accomplishments, commemorating its publication with a special concert.

Youngho Baek, born in Seo-gu, Busan, significantly contributed to the Korean music industry, producing hits such as the national song ‘Dongbaek Lady.’

The book concert offers insights into Baek’s journey as a composer, spanning his path to success, the creation of ‘Dongbaek Lady,’ his heyday in the 1960s and 70s, and his life as a senior composer.

The event features unpublished materials and recordings, providing a unique opportunity for pop music enthusiasts to explore the modern history of Korean music through Youngho Baek’s remarkable career.