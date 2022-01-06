Concern Grows as City Bus Workers Test Positive for Omricon Variant

After several city bus workers tested positive with the COVID-19 Omricon variant, there is a growing concern in the city about the safety of public transportation due to the highly contagious nature of the virus.

The city of Busan announced 228 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday bringing the cumulative caseload to 26,300.

Authorities found a total of 13 people related to three transportation companies in Busan testing positive for COVID-19 since December 29th last year.

A Geumjeong-gu workplace for three transportation companies has confirmed 11 workers and 2 family contacts since December 29th with three Omricon cases among them.

They also aid that 63 close contacts of those with the Omicron-variant infection were self-quarantined and those who are classified as close contacts are being actively monitored.

In addition, a temporary screening test center will be operated at various business sites to periodically carry out diagnostic tests for all employees.

The transportation companies have strengthened their protective barrier for the driver’s seat on the buses and are banning passengers from sitting close to the bus driver. They are also considering turning off the heaters on the bus.

The utilization rate of intensive care beds fell to 84.1% as of midnight yesterday, and the utilization rates of general beds and living treatment centers were 60% and 52.5%, respectively.