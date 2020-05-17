Image: Contemporary Museum of Art Busan
The Museum of Contemporary Art Busa is hosting its latest exhibition “Concerning the ART” until July 26

The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan is using an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Online reservations are available here in Korean.

Period: February 25 – July 26, 2020

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Free admission

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

For more info.: (051) 220-7400

