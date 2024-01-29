Busan News

Concerns Grow About Spread of African Swine Fever in Busan

By BeFM News

There are growing concerns about the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) throughout Busan, with five new positive cases found in just two days.

According to Busan’s disease control authorities, a wild boar captured in Goejeong-dong in Saha-gu tested positive for ASF on Sunday.

On the same day, four wild boar captured in Sasang-gu also tested positive.

These were wild boars captured in Hakjang-dong and Eomgung-dong of Sasang-gu, two from each area.

This brings the total number of confirmed ASF-positive cases in Busan to eight.

 

