Concert Dates for the 7th Eulsukdo Opera Festival

The 7th Eulsukdo Opera Festival is underway with four more weekend performances set for this month.

Event Information

July 10, 4:00 p.m. La traviata by Giuseppe Verdi

Tickets: 1st floor 40,000 won, 2nd floor 30,000 won

July 17, 4:00 p.m. ‘A Lucky day’ by Park Jeewoon

Tickets: 1st floor 30,000 won, 2nd floor 20,000 won

July 24, 4:00 p.m. The Merry Widow by Franz Lehár

Tickets: 1st floor 30,000 won, 2nd floor 20,000 won

July 31, 4:00 p.m. Korean traditional opera

Tickets: 1st floor 30,000 won, 2nd floor 20,000 won

Venue: Eulsukdo Cultural Center

Tickets: 10,000 – 40,000 won

