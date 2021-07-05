Concert Dates for the 7th Eulsukdo Opera Festival

The 7th Eulsukdo Opera Festival is underway with four more weekend performances set for this month.
Event Information
July 10, 4:00 p.m. La traviata by Giuseppe Verdi
Tickets: 1st floor 40,000 won, 2nd floor 30,000 won
July 17, 4:00 p.m. ‘A Lucky day’ by Park Jeewoon
Tickets: 1st floor 30,000 won, 2nd floor 20,000 won
July 24, 4:00 p.m. The Merry Widow by Franz Lehár
Tickets: 1st floor 30,000 won, 2nd floor 20,000 won
July 31, 4:00 p.m. Korean traditional opera
Tickets: 1st floor 30,000 won, 2nd floor 20,000 won
Venue: Eulsukdo Cultural Center
Tickets: 10,000 – 40,000 won