Conductor Jung Myung-hoon Appointed 6th PR Ambassador for Busan’s 2030 World Expo Bid

Jung Myung-hoon , the renowned conductor, has been appointed as the Public Relations Ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The appointment ceremony, hosted by the Busan City and the 2030 Busan World Expo Bidding Committee, took place at City Hall.

Jung is well-known as a musical conductor of Korea worldwide and has been involved in various social contribution activities, including supporting UNICEF as an international ambassador.

His deep understanding of the significance and national importance of the upcoming Expo has led to his appointment as an ambassador.

With this role, he will encourage other artists and cultural arts organizations to participate in supporting the Expo.

Busan’s efforts to host the Expo have been actively promoted internationally, gaining significant responses from member countries of the International Exposition Organization.