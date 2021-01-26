Confusion, Frustration Over One Hour Cafe Limit Time

A week since customers were allowed to return to cafes, a lot of confusion and frustration among patrons, workers, and owners about the one-hour sitting time rule recommended in the latest quarantine guidelines instituted by the city.

According to the updated guidelines stated by the city government, they state “When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.”

However, local media reports have stated that customers have been leaving for five minutes and coming back inside after an hour, while others noted that because it was only a recommendation, the lack of a detailed definition has left cafe owners to leave it up to their own discretion on how to interpret the rule.

Cafe staff has also been reluctant to tell customers to leave after an hour while customers mentioned they have felt awkward feeling that they are being timed.

The city, meanwhile, hopes that citizens make a conscious effort to follow the quarantine guidelines.