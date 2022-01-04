Conrad Hotels & Resorts Makes Dazzling Debut in Shanghai with a Soaring Tower in the Heart of the City

Hilton ushers in the new year with the much-anticipated opening of Conrad Shanghai – marking the brand’s first foray into the bustling metropolis, superbly located as a key landmark in the heart of People’s Square, Shanghai’s renowned tourism and business district.

With its impressive 66 floors and 728 luxurious rooms, Conrad Shanghai marks another significant milestone in Hilton’s expanding luxury portfolio in the region – and also further underscores its partnership with owning company, Shimao Hotel Management Group.

“We are thrilled to build on our robust luxury growth in Asia Pacific with the launch of the first Conrad in Shanghai, joining our 17 luxury hotels in Greater China with a further 10 under construction,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “Our growth momentum demonstrates the strength and resilience of Hilton’s award-winning luxury brands amidst a dynamic market and sophisticated customer expectations. At the same time, it is a testament to our delivery to our partners, and the 11 trading hotels we have with the prestigious Shimao Hotel Management Group – who share our optimism for China’s luxury travel segment.”

“We are proud to elevate the success of our long-standing partnership with Hilton by bringing the second Conrad Hotels & Resorts property to fruition,” said Tyrone Tang, chairman & CEO, Shanghai Shimao Hotel Management Company, and CEO of Shimao Star Hotels Group.

“Today’s milestone opening of Conrad Shanghai is a celebration of our achievement in our journey together. It also signifies a new chapter for Shimao Festival City that reaffirms its status as the city’s most coveted address.”

Conrad Shanghai’s soaring tower offers unparalleled views of the East Nanjing Road commercial street, the Bund, and Pudong’s iconic skyline.

Situated within walking distance to major transportation networks and metro lines, the hotel’s prime location offers excellent accessibility to premium shopping malls, traditional local neighborhoods, and popular attractions such as the Shanghai Museum, Shanghai Grand Theatre, Xintiandi, the Bund, and Yu Garden.

“The latest addition to the Conrad portfolio in the heart of Shanghai is a shining example of how we are looking at every opportunity to bring our meaningful hospitality and intuitive service to iconic destinations,” said Nils-Arne Schroeder, global brand head for Conrad Hotels & Resorts and vice president of Luxury & Lifestyle for Hilton in Asia Pacific. “I am confident the bold design and modern sensibilities of Conrad Shanghai, paired with our personalized service, will create enriching experiences that will truly inspire luxury travelers from around the world.”

EASTERN CHARM MEETS MODERNITY

Inspired by the essence of traditional Chinese philosophy and architecture, Conrad Shanghai weaves traditional elements with the modern glamor of Shanghai to create a sense of place that bridges the past, present, and future.

A Chinese rooftop cornice with sweeping curvature is suspended as a lobby centerpiece, a motif echoed in other design elements like bedframes and chandeliers. The hotel’s color palate is drawn from the five natural elements, while traditional calligraphy, paintings, and pottery are artfully embedded in luxurious urban guestrooms, hallways and lounges.

SOPHISTICATED ROOMS AND SUITES

Each of the 728 spacious guest rooms features smart connectivity and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame dazzling views of Puxi and the Bund.

Guests can also enjoy divinely scented bath and body products by trendy European luxury brand Byredo from eco-friendly full-size dispensers.

The hotel’s 60 expansive luxury suites, including the Presidential Suite, feature residential touches and access to the Executive Lounge on level 44. Offering exclusive concierge services, comfortable workspaces, complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails, and other elite benefits, the Executive Lounge sets a distinctive benchmark of elegance and comfort in the city.

VIBRANT CULINARY EXPERIENCES

Conrad Shanghai’s selection of restaurants takes guests on a culinary tour, from the Mediterranean seaside and the artisanal bistros of Paris to the banquet halls of China.

With a rich selection of signature dining, as well as a sky-high lounge with expertly prepared cocktails and sprawling city views, Conrad Shanghai offers guests elevated dining experiences perfect for a special gathering or everyday indulgences.

BESPOKE MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Primed to host an array of memorable weddings, meetings, and events of any scale in the center of the city, Conrad Shanghai offers a 2,500 square-meter pillar-less event space with spectacular views of East Nanjing Road.

The versatile space includes an elegant 864 square-meter ballroom that can accommodate up to 600 guests, 13 meeting rooms, as well as the exclusive Hu’s Penthouse and Hu’s Atelier spaces on the 64th floor, all of which feature state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and thoughtfully curated food and beverage options.

Served by a passionate and accomplished team that intuitively offers purposeful and personalized service, Conrad Shanghai delivers seamless experiences and extraordinary moments to guests, whatever the occasion.