Construction at Busan International Art Center Suspended After Harmful Soil Tests Discovered

Construction of the Busan International Arts Center at Busan Citizens Park has stopped following the finding of harmful pollutants in the soil.

According to local media, Busanjin-gu office asked the city of Busan, which owns the site of the Arts Center, to halt construction and ordered a detailed examination of the soil.

If soil contamination is found, the owner of the site is responsible for the detailed investigation according to the Soil Environment Conservation Act.

While carrying out excavation work last month, workers for the construction company were said to have smelled oil about three meters below ground.

After testing the soil, it was said to contain three times the standard TPH (Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons) than allowed by the Soil Environment Conservation Act.

Critics say that Citizens Park, which was a US Army base from 1950 to 2006, was not thoroughly inspected for soil contamination in a rush to open the park back in 2011.

The soil examination may take around two months to complete which will delay construction and possibly the opening of the Busan International Arts Center.

The Busan International Art Center broke ground in the middle of January.

The project, which has been in the works for 10 years, will be built with one underground level and three above.

It will house a 2,000 seat classical music hall as well as a 400 seat chamber hall.

The center aims to be completed in July 2023.