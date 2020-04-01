Image: Busan City
Construction of a Pedestrian Bridge Across the Nakdong River in Gupo to Begin This Month

Haps Staff

A new landmark for the city is set to begin as the construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Nakdong River in Gupo-dong in Buk-gu will begin this month.

The city of Busan announced that it will complete the administrative procedures for the pedestrian-only ‘Geumbit Sunset Bridge’ project and begin construction next month.

Spanning 382m long and 3m wide, it is also known as the “Golden Sunset Bridge” in English and will be built with a budget of 22.7 billion won.

It is scheduled to finish construction by 2022.

부산시, 낙동강권 보행전용교 조성에 박차

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 낙동강변 구포지역 보행전용교인 ‘금빛노을브릿지’ 사업이 행정절차를 마무리하고, 오는 4월 착공할 예정이라고 밝혔다.
Read more
