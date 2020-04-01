Construction of a Pedestrian Bridge Across the Nakdong River in Gupo to Begin This Month

A new landmark for the city is set to begin as the construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Nakdong River in Gupo-dong in Buk-gu will begin this month.

The city of Busan announced that it will complete the administrative procedures for the pedestrian-only ‘Geumbit Sunset Bridge’ project and begin construction next month.

Spanning 382m long and 3m wide, it is also known as the “Golden Sunset Bridge” in English and will be built with a budget of 22.7 billion won.

It is scheduled to finish construction by 2022.