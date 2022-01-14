Construction of Andersen Village to Begin Next Month

Construction of Andersen Village in Gijang-gun is set to begin next month.

Located in Jangan, the theme park will have a theme from books and stories of Danish author Hans Christian Andersen.

Tentatively named “Andersen Theme Park”, it will be built next to Andersen Fairy Tale Garden and Andersen Theater.

The village is a cultural space centered on children and families and will have facilities such as a children’s library, children’s movie theater, exhibition experience hall, and a lounge.

Two villages will be built on a site of 178,889 square meters at a cost of 14.17 billion won and built on the former site of the Gijang Ceramics Village.

Built in 2015, Anderson Theater is a children’s theater that presents children’s plays from Andersen’s fairy tales.

It is currently closed due to COVID-19 but plans to reopen next month.

In 2019, Anderson Fairy Tale Garden was built and became a popular outing place for families.

It consists of a photo zone, a fairy tale playground, a fairy tale lake, and a walking trail with sculptures of Andersen’s most popular characters.

The new park will break ground next month and is expected to be completed next year.