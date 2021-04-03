Image: Gijang-gun
Construction of “Baseball Theme Park” Expected to Begin This Year in Gijang

Haps Staff

Construction of an indoor baseball practice ground and baseball experience center is expected to break ground this year.

Located at Mt. 2-6 in Cheonggwang-ri in Iwang-myeong, the park is expected to have four baseball fields, a little league field, and a softball field.

The indoor baseball facility will be 2,500 square meter baseball practice ground on the first floor with a 1,500 square meter baseball experience field on the third floor.

With the building of the facility, the building of the long-delayed Korean Baseball Hall of Fame is again expected to gain momentum.

Image: Gijang-gun

Busan Metropolitan City and Gijang-gun came to terms on an agreement with the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to build a Korea Baseball Museum and Korea Baseball Hall of Fame on August 29, 2013, however, disagreements between the city and the KBO have delayed the project.

The Hall of Fame is expected to hold 32,000 baseball collectibles from the KBO.

The KBO has continually suspended the opening of the Hall of Fame due to a lack of operating costs to maintain the facility in which operating costs are expected to cost around 2 billion won each year.

blank
