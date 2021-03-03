NewsBusan News

Construction of BRT From Jungang-daero Seomyeon to Chungmu to Begin Soon

Haps Staff

The central bus lane, known as the BRT, between Gwangmugyo Bridge in Seomyeon and Chungmu-dong will begin construction soon.

After selecting a construction company in November of last year, the city of Busan announced that it will complete various preliminary procedures and start BRT construction for a 7.9km section from Gwangmugyo Bridge to Chungmu-dong in Seomyeon from March.

This section will start with the roadside sidewalk maintenance work, and the construction will be promoted with the goal of opening at the end of this year. In particular, if the construction of the BRT stop in the middle of the road starts after April, traffic congestion is expected to be inevitable.

However, when the BRT for this section is opened, the speed of the bus running this section is expected to increase from 12% to a maximum of 28.3%, which will further enhance the satisfaction of citizens.

When the BRT between Seomyeon and Chungmu is completed, the BRT with a total length of 24.9km including the currently operating Dongnae-Haeundae (10.4km), and Dongnae-Seomyeon Gwangmugyo (6.6km) will be completed.

Image: City of Busan

The city plans to complete the construction of the Seomyeon-Jurye (5.4km) section by 2022.

When the BRT section, including the Seomyeon-Jurye section, is completed, it is expected that the BRT transportation network will be established between the east, west, north, and south of major downtown areas in Busan.

The city is planning to switch from a vehicle-centered to a people-centered public transportation system through the BRT transportation network and expand the base of public transportation services.

“It is expected that traffic congestion will inevitably occur while controlling some lanes of Jungang-daero due to the construction of the stop, but we ask for the understanding of the citizens as it is a construction for the convenience of using public transportation,” said Lee Byeong-jin, the mayor of Busan. We will minimize the inconvenience of citizens by completing the construction and strive to prevent safety accidents through traffic guidance in connection with the National Police Agency.”

As a result of the BRT Citizen Satisfaction Survey of 1,000 Busan citizens in December last year, it was found that the satisfaction of the citizens was remarkably high with satisfaction at 62.3%, 22.5% assessing it as normal 22.6%, and 15.1% dissatisfied.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Schools Kick Off The New Year in Busan

BeFM News -
1,031 schools in Busan kicked off the new semester yesterday in accordance with level 1.5 social distancing regulations for schools.
Read more
News

Gyeongnam Province to Implement “Safe Speed 5030” Next Month

Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam province has announced that it will launch "Safe Speed 5030" which lowers the driving speed of vehicles to help prevent traffic deaths.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Hold Ceremony Marking 102nd Anniversary of Independence Day Movement Today

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will hold a ceremony marking the 102nd anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day at the Grand Theatre of the Busan Civic Center at 10 a.m.
Read more
Busan News

Social Distancing Level 1.5 Extended Until March 14

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it will extend the current social distancing from March 1 to 14 in accordance with the government’s social distancing adjustment plan.
Read more
Busan News

Yeongdo-gu Opens Temporary COVID-19 Screening Clinic

BeFM News -
Yeongdo-gu Office announced that it will operate a temporary screening clinic for COVID-19 at the waterfront park under Namhang Bridge from the 26th to the 2nd of next month.
Read more
Busan News

Busan’s First COVID-19 Vaccination Will Be Given to a Female Nurse in Haeundae

Haps Staff -
The first COVID-19 vaccination to be administered in the city today will be a female nurse in her 50s from Haeundae.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 