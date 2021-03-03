Construction of BRT From Jungang-daero Seomyeon to Chungmu to Begin Soon

The central bus lane, known as the BRT, between Gwangmugyo Bridge in Seomyeon and Chungmu-dong will begin construction soon.

After selecting a construction company in November of last year, the city of Busan announced that it will complete various preliminary procedures and start BRT construction for a 7.9km section from Gwangmugyo Bridge to Chungmu-dong in Seomyeon from March.

This section will start with the roadside sidewalk maintenance work, and the construction will be promoted with the goal of opening at the end of this year. In particular, if the construction of the BRT stop in the middle of the road starts after April, traffic congestion is expected to be inevitable.

However, when the BRT for this section is opened, the speed of the bus running this section is expected to increase from 12% to a maximum of 28.3%, which will further enhance the satisfaction of citizens.

When the BRT between Seomyeon and Chungmu is completed, the BRT with a total length of 24.9km including the currently operating Dongnae-Haeundae (10.4km), and Dongnae-Seomyeon Gwangmugyo (6.6km) will be completed.

The city plans to complete the construction of the Seomyeon-Jurye (5.4km) section by 2022.

When the BRT section, including the Seomyeon-Jurye section, is completed, it is expected that the BRT transportation network will be established between the east, west, north, and south of major downtown areas in Busan.

The city is planning to switch from a vehicle-centered to a people-centered public transportation system through the BRT transportation network and expand the base of public transportation services.

“It is expected that traffic congestion will inevitably occur while controlling some lanes of Jungang-daero due to the construction of the stop, but we ask for the understanding of the citizens as it is a construction for the convenience of using public transportation,” said Lee Byeong-jin, the mayor of Busan. We will minimize the inconvenience of citizens by completing the construction and strive to prevent safety accidents through traffic guidance in connection with the National Police Agency.”

As a result of the BRT Citizen Satisfaction Survey of 1,000 Busan citizens in December last year, it was found that the satisfaction of the citizens was remarkably high with satisfaction at 62.3%, 22.5% assessing it as normal 22.6%, and 15.1% dissatisfied.