Construction of “Dumesil Agricultural Theme Park” in Jinju Underway

On the 4th, Jinju City Mayor Jo Gyu-il inspected the progress of the ‘Dumesil Agricultural Theme Park’ being built outdoors at the Munsan-eup Agricultural Technology Center.

In this inspection, they focused on whether construction workers wore safety gear and safety measures for hazardous work and also inspected matters necessary for the safety of visitors when operating the agricultural theme park.

The ‘Dumesil Agricultural Theme Park’, which is being pursued to be completed by the end of this year, consists of an outdoor garden, smart agricultural greenhouse, horticultural experience greenhouse, and Oullim Garden in an outdoor space of 3.9 hectares of agricultural technology center.

The city planned to complete the creation of a smart agricultural greenhouse and outdoor garden last year, and this year it will complete the horticultural experience greenhouse by March and the Oullim Garden by December.

The smart agricultural greenhouse is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for growing crops, and various domestically developed varieties are trial-cultivated.

In the horticultural experience greenhouse, various plants including tropical plants are displayed to provide visitors with an urban farming experience and a space for relaxation.

A fruit orchard, herb garden, flower garden, observatory, and children’s play area will be installed in the outdoor garden and Oullim Garden to add fun to the theme park.