Construction of the Gumosan Cable Car in Hadong-gun, Gyeongnam province is set to begin after a six-month delay.

The cable car is expected to be 2.5-kilometers long which will start from the Youth Training Center in Jungpyeong-ri, Geumnam-myeon in Hadong to the summit of Mt. Gumo.

The 50 billion won facility is being built as part of the Mt. Gumo Leisure Adventure Complex, which also hosts Asia’s largest zip wire.

It is expected to open in October, 2021.