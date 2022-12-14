Construction of ‘Jungyeong Restoration Project’ at Jinju Castle Begins

Jinju City held a groundbreaking ceremony on the 13th for the restoration of Jungyeong, which was a military and administrative base facility in Jinjuseong, a defense base in the western part of Yeongnam during the Joseon Dynasty.

About 50 people attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Jinju Mayor Cho Gyu-il, Jinju City Council chairman and lawmaker, local social organization heads, and local residents.

Jinjuseong Fortress is the site of the 3rd Battle of the Japanese Invasion of Korea in 1592, and is the sacred place of the nation where 70,000 civilians and civilians died fighting the Japanese in the 2nd battle of the Battle of Jinju.

As Gyeongsangwoo barracks were established in Jinjuseong in 1603, right after the Japanese invasion of Korea in 1592, Jinjuseong held a high status as the center of military service in Gyeongsangwoo Province and a key defense base in the western Yeongnam region. Accordingly, Jinjuseong was designated as Historic Site No. 118 and is continuously being preserved and maintained.

The restored Jungyeongteo is located between Gongbukmun and Yeongnampojeongsa Munru, and is now a grass park through the Jinjuseong purification project in the past.

Jungyeong is the working space of Woohu, a non-rebellious official position of the third rank that assists the Byeongma Jeoldosa, the chief of staff of the Gyeongsang Woo Barracks, and Woohu is the second most important minister after the Byeongma Jeoldosa, the highest rank of the second rank non-reciprocal official position which corresponds to a high-ranking official.

In order to restore the Sino-British political party, the city completed a two-year investigation from 2019 to 2020 of Sino-British literature, prospective excavation, and detailed investigation in Jinjuseong.

In February 2021, the detailed design service for the restoration of the political party in China and England was initiated, and in November 2021, permission was obtained from the Cultural Heritage Administration to change the status quo.

In 2022, after three advisory meetings with the Cultural Heritage Administration, the final design document was approved by the Cultural Heritage Administration in October.

The Jungyeong restoration project will be completed in the second half of 2023 with a total floor area of ​​104.61㎡, with 7 front rooms, 3 side rooms, 1 high column, and 5 cars, with a total project cost of KRW 1.7 billion.