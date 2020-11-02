Image: Busan City Government
With the basic plan for the Busan Oryukdo Line approved, the project is expected to gain momentum as the country’s first tram project.

The city of Busan announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Committee of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport approved the basic plan for a section of the Oryukdo Line.

The approved section is a 1.9-kilometer low-floor tram linking the Igidae entrance intersection with Kyungsung University and Pukyong National University Station on Busan Metro Line 2.

Five stations will be installed including the main gate of PKNU, the intersection of Nambu Driver’s License Test Center, and LG Metro City Intersection.

The Oryukdo Line is a 5.15-kilometer route from the Kyungsung-dae Pukyong-dae Station to Oryukdo SK View Apartment in Yongho-dong.

The approved 1.9-kilometer section includes five stations and a vehicle base and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Busan’s Yongho-dong district was selected by the government in 2019 to have the first low-rise, low-floor tram built in the country.

Tram service was used from 1915 to 1968 in Busan but was stopped due to traffic overflow.

Construction of Oryukdo Tram to Begin Next Year

Travel

