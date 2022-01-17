Construction of Seobusan Visual Media Center to Begin

The city of Busan announced that it will start construction of the Seobusan Video Media Center, which will serve as a hub for media culture in the western city area.

Seobusan Video Media Center is a regional hub media infrastructure facility that supports citizens to properly understand media and to directly produce, share, or broadcast content.

It provides education programs of professional operating organizations such as planning, filming, and editing to citizens, and supports the rental of video studio facilities and digital camera equipment.

It aims to open in 2023, and the total project cost is 5 billion won.

It will be built on the site of the former Gangseo Urban Regeneration Open Support Center, Daejeo 1-dong, Gangjeo-gu, with a total floor area of ​​about 1,400 m2 within the Gangseo Open Culture Center, a cultural facility linked to urban regeneration to be built on the site of the former Gangseo Urban Regeneration Open Support Center.

The Gangseo Open Culture Center will hold a multi-purpose hall, an exhibition hall, and a program room that is expected to create a significant synergy effect in connection with the video media center.