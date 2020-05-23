Construction of Seomyeon-Chungmu-dong BRT to Begin at the End of August

Construction of the 8.6-kilometer BRT (Bus Rapid Transit System) is expected to begin at the end of August.

The new route will have 19 stops, which will run from Seomyeon through Busanjin Market, Busan Station, Jagalchi Market, and ending up at Chungmu-dong Intersection.

The heavy traffic area is expected to cause even more headaches, as construction will affect 22 intersections as well as will likely affect merchants, especially in underground shopping centers.

When it’s completed by the end of 2021, the pedestrian area of the route is expected to grow by 18%, while crosswalks will increase from the current 18 to 42.

The BRT system has been lauded by some businesses which are hoping to gain more customers by the increased foot traffic.