Construction of Temporary Int’l Terminal at Gimhae Airport Resumes

BeFM News

Construction for a temporary international terminal at Gimhae Airport has resumed,
9 months after it shut down with the scrapping of the Gimhae Airport Expansion Plan.

Apart from the construction of the Gadeok New Airport, the decision to resume construction for the temporary terminal is to prepare for an increase in international passengers expected at the airport once the pandemic ends.

There were 9.59 million passengers at Gimhae Airport in 2019, already reaching a level of oversaturation. Once construction is completed, Gimhae Airport’s capacity for international passengers will increase from 6.3 million to 8.3 million.

 

BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM.

