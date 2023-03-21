Construction of the ‘Busan Democracy Park Affiliated Archives’ Hall Begins

Full-scale construction for the construction of the ‘Busan Democracy Park Affiliated Archives’ Hall has begun.

For the systematic preservation, exhibition, research, and education of the historical materials of the democratization movement, the Archives Hall was promoted with government funding in 2020, and construction began in March of this year after two years of administrative procedures.

It is scheduled to be completed in November 2024 with a total floor area of ​​2,191.10㎡, with 2 floors below ground and 3 floors above ground, in Central Park in Dongdaesin-dong 2-ga, Seo-gu, with a project cost of 15.8 billion won.

The Archives Hall will be equipped with specialized preservation facilities such as a preservation library, a preservation processing room, and an audio-visual library so that the 56,000 pieces of democratization movement materials currently stored in the Democratic Park can be moved and safely preserved and managed.

On the first basement floor, a ‘visible storage’ will be introduced to store and view over 1,000 works of folk art, one of the best in the country. In addition, on the second floor, there is a plan to set up a data exhibition room and experience training center so that unfamiliar historical materials of the democratization movement can be more familiar and vivid.

Once the Archives Hall is established, historical values ​​related to the Busan Democratization Movement will be systematically managed to maintain historical values and will be provided to many citizens and researchers so that they can be used for academic research and democratic citizenship education.

Along with the exhibitions, performances, and cultural programs of Democracy Park, it will function as a regional complex cultural space where citizens can easily visit and enjoy leisure and rest.

The building is expected to be completed and opened in November 2024.