Construction of the Media Façade on the Bridge Over the River Kwai Nearly Complete

Cho Myung-rae, the 2nd vice mayor of Changwon Special City, visited the installation site of the Bridge over the River Kwai, in Gusan-myeon, Masanhappo-gu, to see the installation site of the Bridge over the River Kwai, and was briefed on the progress and inspected the facility.

This site inspection is due to the installation of media facades and LED landscape lighting on the Bridge over the River Kwai by investing a total project cost of KRW 900 million after the city was selected for the local transfer project of the Special Accounting for Balanced Development of Tourism Resources Development last year.

The city also installs LED line lights for media façade production on the side of the bridge over the River Kwai and is installing video facilities and sound equipment to showcase media façades with 6 themes including ‘Dynamic Changwon’ and landscape lighting works with 4 themes.

The media façade will be unveiled on a trial basis for four days from the 21st to the 24th for tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, and will officially open at the end of this month.