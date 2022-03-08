Construction on 3rd Phase of the Busan International Financial Center Begins

The city of Busan announced that it will start the third phase of the Busan International Financial Center (BIFC) project, which will play a key role as an Asian financial hub, together with the Busan Metropolitan City Corporation.

Daewoo E&C, the third-phase implementer of the Busan International Finance Center, submitted a notice of the third-phase development start to the Nam-gu Office on the 28th of last month, and will promote the development in earnest, and it is planned to be completed in the second half of 2025.

The third-phase development project opened a public offering for private companies in April 2020, signed a business agreement in October of the same year, and received a building permit from the Nam-gu Office in October 2021.

The 3rd stage of the Busan International Finance Center will be built as an office space with 5 basement floors and 45 above ground, with a site area of ​​10,293.8㎡ and a total floor area of ​​146,553㎡ within the Busan International Financial Center.

The third phase of the development project is a smart work environment for financial-related resident institutions, attracting and integrating digital convergence financial workspaces such as fintech and blockchain, and key financial institutions that fit the vision of an Asian financial hub city. It is expected to maximize synergy with the phased development project.

It plans to create a digital finance valley (D-Valley), an ecosystem for the fourth industrial revolution and digital financial innovation, by integrating 200 companies such as 4th industry-based fintech, blockchain, and information and communication technology (ICT) companies. It is planned to be used as a relocation space for secondary financial institutions such as KDB, which can dramatically improve the Busan Financial Center.

Not only the financial workspace, which is an essential facility, but also public living facilities such as a workplace daycare center, children’s financial library, and community space infrastructure will be created to provide convenience to the workers of the resident companies and to provide great help to the citizens.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

After Busan was designated as a financial center in 2009, the Busan International Financial Center (BIFC) was developed and moved in by the Korea Technology Guarantee Fund, the Bank of Korea Busan Headquarters, and BNK (BNK).

Phase 2 was completed in November 2018, and 35 institutions such as the Korea Exchange, Korea Asset Management Corporation, and Korea Securities Depository have moved in. It is the largest financial hub in the southern region with a total of 4,500 employees.

“Through the full-scale promotion of the third phase of the Busan International Financial Center, it will be possible to enhance its status as a maritime and derivatives financial center, expand financial business facility infrastructure, and further enhance global competitiveness in new financial industries such as digital finance. To establish itself as a financial hub city in Asia, we will do our best to radically upgrade the local financial ecosystem by building infrastructure, attracting competent domestic and foreign financial institutions, and relocating secondary public institutions such as KDB,” Busan Mayor Park Heung-joon said.