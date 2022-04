Consumer prices in Busan rose 3.9% last month compared to the previous year, the highest increase in 10 years and 3 months.

Diesel and gasoline prices both soared by 37.5% and 27.4%, respectively, and the prices of imported beef, makgeolli, bread, and other items frequently purchased by consumers also rose.

The high inflation rate is expected to continue for the time being with the ongoing increase in commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine.