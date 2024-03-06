Busan News

Consumer Prices Continue to Rise Again in Busan

By BeFM News

Consumer prices in Busan rose by an average of 3.5% in February of this year compared to the same month last year.

According to the ‘February 2024 Busan City Consumer Price Trends’ report by the Statistics Office of the Southeast Region, released on the 6th, Busan’s consumer price index last month was 113.82 (based on 100 in 2020), up 3.5% from February last year.

As a result, the consumer price inflation rate in the Busan area has recorded the 3% range for four consecutive months since November last year.

However, after a slight slowdown from 3.5% in November and December last year to 3% in January this year, the rate climbed again.

The cost of living index, which is closer to the perceived price as it consists of frequently purchased items, rose by 4.3% compared to last year.

BeFM News
