Consumer Prices Keep Rising in Busan

Consumer prices in the Busan area rose 1.3% in February.

According to the consumer price trend released by the Dongnam Regional Statistics Office, the consumer price index (CPI) in Busan was 107.32, up 1.3% from the same month last year.

The living price index, which is a CPI for living necessities, rose 1.2%, while the fresh food index rose 21.7%.

Prices rose the most for apples by 92.8%, green onions by 177.6%, pork 14.0%, domestic beef 12.5%, onions 99.0%, and sweet potatoes 52.0%.

Prices fell for other products like Chinese cabbage (18.3%), tomatoes (16.0%), pollack (8.0%), and mandarin oranges (6.3%).