The contemporary mystery performance “SNAP” will have two performances this Thursday at the Busan Cultural Center.

According to the group, SNAP is the performance of fantasy art that creates an extremely realistic atmosphere of fantasy through inventive ideas, producing a dreamlike impression through the use of light and dark reflecting the surreal world.

Event Details

Date & Time: May 20, 2021, 2:00 p.m./7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Cost: R-seat 30,000 won, S-seat 20,000won

