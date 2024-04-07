Image: Hamyang Development Countermeasures Committee
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Controversial Daebongsan Recreational Valley Zipline Opening Postponed Again

By Haps Staff

The Daebongsan Recreational Valley Zipline opening in Hamyang, Gyeongnam province, faced its third postponement due to safety concerns arising from poor construction.

Hamyang County Governor Seo Chang-woo apologized for the accident and pledged a thorough investigation into the tilted Daebong Zipline Tower.

Originally scheduled for March, the opening was delayed after the tower’s tilt was detected in February.

Despite safety reassurances, the recent cancellation followed public outcry, with environmental groups criticizing the project’s rushed opening without ensuring safety.

The Hamyang Development Countermeasures Committee demanded safety inspections and an investigation into alleged construction flaws.

The project, costing 100 billion won over a decade, faced criticism for financial losses.

Despite challenges exacerbated by COVID-19, officials emphasized efforts to support regional development.

Haps Staff
