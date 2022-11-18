NewsBusan News

Controversial English-Friendly City Project Passes Busan City Council Vote

Haps Staff

The English-friendly city project, one of Busan Mayor Park’s key pledges, passed the Busan City Council.

For the promotion of Busan as an English-friendly city and city of English Education submitted by the city government today,

Busan City Council’s Planning and Finance Committee approved the original bill by re-implementing the agreement between the city and the city’s education office.

However, budget problems still hamper the controversial project, as well as the council, was asked to change the name of the project from a “Commercial English City” to “a city where English is easy to speak”.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
66 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Fri
14 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 