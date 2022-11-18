Controversial English-Friendly City Project Passes Busan City Council Vote

The English-friendly city project, one of Busan Mayor Park’s key pledges, passed the Busan City Council.

For the promotion of Busan as an English-friendly city and city of English Education submitted by the city government today,

Busan City Council’s Planning and Finance Committee approved the original bill by re-implementing the agreement between the city and the city’s education office.

However, budget problems still hamper the controversial project, as well as the council, was asked to change the name of the project from a “Commercial English City” to “a city where English is easy to speak”.