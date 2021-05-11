Controversial Haeundae to Igidae Cable Car Project Once Again in the Works

The controversial proposal for a privately funded over-water cable car project connecting Haeundae and Igidae in Busan has been reapplied.

Busan Blue Coast announced yessterday that it had submitted a proposal for the marine cable car construction project in Busan to the city office.

The 4.2km long cable car construction project aims to connect the Dongbaek Recreation Area in U-dong, Haeundae-gu and Igidae in Yongho-dong, Nam-gu, which will make it the longest cable car in the nation.

The project is estimated to cost 609.1 billion won which is planned to be financed entirely through private investments by Busan Blue Coast and Busan Bank.

A plan in 2016 by Blue Coast was met with heavy opposition from environmentalists, as well as residents in Haeundae who feared the cable car would cause traffic problems and lower their residential values.

The newly amended plan includes donating 3% of sales, reducing the offshore towers, offering discounts for public transportation use, and creating public cultural facilities and a large additional parking structure in Haeundae.

Previously, Nam-gu district council had announced its intention to once again promote building a cable car between Haeundae and Igidae back in December 2020.

The councilmen said that it is the perfect time to consider building a major tourist facility in the area that would also coincide with the opening of the Oryukdo Tram which is set to begin being built next year.

Busan Blue Coast had proposed the installation of a 4.2 km-long marine cable car, which would be built behind the Diamond Bridge. It would connect Dongsaengmal Trail in Igidae Park in Yongho-dong to the parking lot at Songnim Park on Dongbaeksom in Haeundae.

The proposed cable car would be 1-kilometer longer than the 3.2-kilometer Mokpo Marine Cable Car, currently the longest in the nation.

The new plans are likely to be faced with heavy criticism again from environmentalists and residents.