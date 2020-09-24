Controversial UNIQLO Store in Beomil-dong Finally Opens Today

Nine months after construction was completed, UNIQLO will finally open its doors today in Beomil-dong, Busanjin-gu.

The two-story building was finished late last year, but an injunction to open the store by Busanjin-gu Prosperity Association blocked the opening due to opposition from the four local traditional markets.

The two sides finally came to an agreement which will see UNIQLO set up a promotional space for the revitalization of the markets and provide goods for their promotional event.

While the store finally gets to open, whether or not the store will be successful is another matter.

With the “No Japan” campaign still going strong in Korea, sales of the Japanese fashion retailer have been weak in the country.

Six stores nationwide, including Nampo-dong’s closed last month as sales in the country dropped 30% last year.