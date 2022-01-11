Controversial “Unvaccinated Restaurant Guide” Shuts Down its Service

The controversial online service “Unvaccinated Restaurant Guide”, which let Korean diners know which restaurants would serve single unvaccinated customers, has shut down its service.

Goda, the developer of the service, cited misuse of the service and complaints from restaurant owners.

The guide was set up to inform diners who are not vaccinated as to where they would or wouldn’t be welcome without vaccination or a PCR test.

Restaurants were classified into “friendly restaurants”, “rejected restaurants”, or “curious restaurants”.