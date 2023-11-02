Controversy Surrounds Yeonje-gu’s Planned Landmark Project

A proposed installation of lighting towers at Yeonsan Intersection in Yeonje-gu that sparked debate amongst locals is receiving further criticism after a redesign was released.

Concerns were raised over the original design for potential visual obstructions for drivers, so the distinct have offered a revised plan which is also receiving negative feeback.

The final proposal includes the construction of a 13m high and 6m wide ‘smart ring’ structure as a symbolic sculpture, accompanied by specialized street enhancements, costing approximately 10 billion won.

Despite the district’s intention to promote the area and create a landmark in the region which lacks many tourist facilities, skepticism among citizens persists.

Some worry about traffic visibility issues and the potential for increased light pollution.

Concerns have also been raised about using public funds for the project, highlighting the need for careful consideration of feasibility and community impact.