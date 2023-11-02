Image: Yeonje-gu
Busan News

Controversy Surrounds Yeonje-gu’s Planned Landmark Project

By Haps Staff

A proposed installation of lighting towers at Yeonsan Intersection in Yeonje-gu that sparked debate amongst locals is receiving further criticism after a redesign was released.

Concerns were raised over the original design for potential visual obstructions for drivers, so the distinct have offered a revised plan which is also receiving negative feeback.

The final proposal includes the construction of a 13m high and 6m wide  ‘smart ring’ structure as a symbolic sculpture, accompanied by specialized street enhancements, costing approximately 10 billion won.

Despite the district’s intention to promote the area and create a landmark in the region which lacks many tourist facilities, skepticism among citizens persists.

Some worry about traffic visibility issues and the potential for increased light pollution.

Concerns have also been raised about using public funds for the project, highlighting the need for careful consideration of feasibility and community impact.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Fare Increase for Busan-Gimhae Light Rail Approved

Busan Steps Up Safety Measures Ahead of the Upcoming Fireworks Festival

Taxi Industry Suffering From Lack of Drivers

Busan Opera House Reverts Back to the “Twist” Method of Construction

Busan Authorities on High Alert Over Halloween Activities This Weekend

Mayor Park Meets with Dutch Ambassador Peter van der Vliet to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

The Latest

World Creator Festival

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Yeongdo Coffee Festival to be Held This Weekend

Netflix Implements Additional Fees for Account Sharing in Korea

Korea Destinations: Sacheon Air Show Held This Weekend

부산시, 월드 크리에이터 페스티벌 @부산개 최

Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
88 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 