Image: GS25
Convenience Stores Gear Up For Pepero Day With Unique Character Marketing

By Haps Staff

In anticipation of Pepero Day on November 11, the convenience store industry is rolling out an array of character-themed products, tapping into the phenomenon of character marketing.

GS25 recently announced its collaboration with the beloved animation ‘Powerpuff Girls’ for this year’s Pepero Day celebration.

CU is set to introduce 40 distinct products alongside 6 character brands favored by the MZ generation, featuring the slogan ‘Cuteness saves the world’ and including exclusive items in the package. CU’s highlighted products comprise 10 special Pepero variations in collaboration with Line Friends’ ‘Minini’, offering special Minini character merchandise as a bonus with every purchase.

7-Eleven has curated a collection of 110 special Pepero Day products, using the Munjakgwi series, derived from a wildly popular character in Japan.

The surge in character-driven products is a result of its significant impact on convenience store sales during the Pepero Day season.

GS25 has experienced a substantial rise in character collaboration product sales over the years, demonstrating an impressive progression from 17.2% in 2020 to 41.4% in 2022.

Similarly, CU has witnessed notable growth in its character goods sales compared to general products, a trend reflected in the increased popularity and demand for these unique offerings.

7-Eleven’s sales figures during the previous Pepero Day season underscore the undeniable appeal of character-themed products, with a remarkable 50% increase compared to the preceding year.

The introduction of Sanrio Characters carriers during Valentine’s Day and White Day this year saw an outstanding surge in sales, emphasizing the enduring charm and commercial significance of character-centric merchandise during celebratory occasions.

blank
