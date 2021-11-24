Convenience Stores in Korea Adding More Vegetarian Options

As interest in health and vegetarianism grows in Korea, local convenience stores are jumping aboard to offer new offerings to their growing menu options.

CU, who began offering vegetarian options in 2019, recently launched its 4th vegetarian series which included a few of their most popular menu items.

Two of their best-selling items, the triangle tuna-mayo kimbap, and the Jeonju bibimbap triangle kimbap, were made using vegetarian ingredients and taste similar to the original.

The vegetarian tuna uses protein extracted from soybeans as the main ingredient to preserve the savory and light taste of the tuna.

Lunch boxes, which also feature 100% vegetables, have also become a surprising hot seller according to the company.

The company also introduced Vegan Coke which is imported from Poland and three types of “Vegetarian Western Wheat Set” options.

GS25, meanwhile, has also introduced “Famous Soda”, a premium carbonated beverage that uses low-calorie, sugar-free natural ingredients and is certified vegan and kosher in Australia.

The company has introduced two flavors — blood orange and passion fruit — and plans to introduce cola and pink lemonade in the future.

CU announced that sales of its vegetarian offerings increased 53% from January to October year-on-year.